Fresh Air Cinema - Sunset Cinema in the City

Enjoy free, open -air movie nights around North Vancouver this summer!

Grab your blanket or lawn chair and get ready for a fun night under the stars. Screenings are totally free and start around sundown (usually between 8:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.), depending on the time of year. Show up a bit early to snag a good spot and settle in!

*Please note that all events are subject to the weather, and may be canceled or postponed in the event of heavy rain or smoke.

Civic Plaza

Friday, July 24th – Lilo and Stitch

Civic Plaza is located between City Hall and the North Vancouver Public Library, see Google maps. Public washrooms are available at an on-site portable toilet. The Library Teen Advisory Council runs a concession with popcorn, chips, and drinks. Money raised supports teen programs at the Library. Jumbo games will be out and ready to play before the movie starts.

Ray Perrault Park

Friday, August 7th – How to Train Your Dragon

Heywood Park

Friday, August 14th – Zootopia 2

Join us for a 24ft screen, outdoor movie night at Ray Perrault Park (15th Street East and Grand Boulevard) and Heywood Park (1633 MacKay Ave). Stop by early at 7 p.m. for jumbo lawn games, temporary tattoos and a kid’s colouring station.

Click here for details!