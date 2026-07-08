Fresh Air Cinema - Summer Movie Nights

Summer Movie Nights are back and better than ever!

Brought to you by Downtown Vancouver and Fresh Air Cinema, this beloved free outdoor movie series returns to šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza), running every Thursday evening from July 16th to August 13th. Each night, the festivities will begin at 5:00 PM with themed activities and performances inspired by the evening’s feature film before the movie takes over a giant 33-foot inflatable screen at sundown (around 9:00 PM).

2026 Summer Movie Nights Line Up