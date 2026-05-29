Freedom Mobile Arch Inaugural Event

Prepare for an unforgettable night as North America’s most anticipated new music, arts, and culture venue, The Freedom Mobile Arch, throws open its doors!

Join us for a spectacular 90-minute inaugural event on June 5th, 2026, that promises to ignite your senses. We begin with a deeply moving Indigenous cultural welcome, setting the stage for a breathtaking fusion of music, dance, comedy, and storytelling. This is your chance to celebrate our rich cultural past through the vibrant performances of over 200 artists.

Feel the energy with headline performances by Canadian icons Jann Arden and Colin James, supported by an incredible lineup including Tyson Venegas, Spencer Britten, the stirring Universal Gospel Choir, Bobby Bruce, the elegant Vancouver Academy of Dance, and the harmonious Vancouver Cantata Singers.

As a true highlight, you’ll be among the first to witness the profound and significant Indigenous art collection that graces our new home.

Don’t miss the dawn of a cultural renaissance. Be there for the Freedom Mobile Arch’s inaugural moment! Special Offer: Use promo code PNEEVENT25 here, to get discounted tickets today!