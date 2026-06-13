Myles Smith Tickets

Listen to the Afternoon Drive with Amy Spencer this week at 3:30pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Myles Smith’s My Mess, My Heart, My Life Tour at the Freedom Mobile Arch on August 4th!

British folk-pop sensation Myles Smith, the artist behind the viral smash hit “Stargazing” is hitting the stage live in Vancouver at this brand new venue. Joining him for this unforgettable evening is special guest, Yung Kai! Buy tickets now here.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at approximately 3:30 p.m. PT on June 15, 2026 and closes at approximately 3:40 p.m. PT on June 19, 2026. Open to legal residents of British Columbia over the age of 19. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Five prizes available to be won, valued at approximately $200 CAD each. The odds of winning will depend upon the total number of entries after each announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.945VirginRadio.ca