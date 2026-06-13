mgk Tickets & Dinner at Parq Casino

94.5 Virgin Radio has your chance to win a pair of tickets to mgk’s Lost Americana Tour at Rogers Arena on June 29th AND a $200 Gift Card for a delicious meal at Parq Casino!

Tune into the 5 O’Clock Traffic Jam with Amy Spencer & DJ Flipout at 5:20pm this week for your chance to win!

Don’t miss mgk with Wiz Khalifa live in Vancouver - tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster! PLUS - kick back at the ultimate pre and post concert destination with a delicious meal, just steps away from the venue. Click for more info about Parq Casino!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at approximately 5:10 p.m. PT on June 15, 2026 and closes at approximately 5:20 p.m. PT on June 19, 2026. Open to legal residents of British Columbia over the age of 19. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Five prizes available to be won, valued at approximately $400 CAD each. The odds of winning will depend upon the total number of entries after each announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.945VirginRadio.ca