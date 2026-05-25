Louis Tomlinson Talkback Contest

From listening to One Direction... to a one-on-one with Louis Tomlinson – 94.5 Virgin Radio is making it happen!

We’ve got your chance to win a pair of tickets to Louis’s ‘How Did We Get Here?’ Tour on June 3rd at the Pacific Coliseum – PLUS, sit down with Louis IN-PERSON as our exclusive Virgin Radio VIP Reporter to ask your burning questions!

Here’s how to enter:

Open the iHeartRadio app

Stream 94.5 Virgin Radio

Use Talkback by hitting the little red mic & tell us why it has to be YOU!

On Monday, June 1st, tune into the Afternoon Drive with Amy Spencer for the GRAND PRIZE WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00 a.m. PT on May 25, 2026 and closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31, 2026. Open to legal residents of British Columbia who are 19 or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. One prize available to be won. Approximate retail value of the prize is $750.00 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend on the number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Complete contest rules and entry available at 945virginradio.ca

Click here for full Official Rules & Regulations