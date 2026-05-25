Louis Tomlinson Talkback Contest

From listening to One Direction... to a one-on-one with Louis Tomlinson – 94.5 Virgin Radio is making it happen!
We’ve got your chance to win a pair of tickets to Louis’s ‘How Did We Get Here?’ Tour on June 3rd at the Pacific Coliseum – PLUS, sit down with Louis IN-PERSON as our exclusive Virgin Radio VIP Reporter to ask your burning questions!
Here’s how to enter:
- Open the iHeartRadio app
- Stream 94.5 Virgin Radio
- Use Talkback by hitting the little red mic & tell us why it has to be YOU!
On Monday, June 1st, tune into the Afternoon Drive with Amy Spencer for the GRAND PRIZE WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT!