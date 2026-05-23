Holly & Nira's Whose Bag Is It Anyway?

Holly & Nira's Whose Bag Is It Anyway?

Get ready for big savings at Shoppers Drug Mart!

This Tuesday and Wednesday, the Friends and Family Event offers 20% off almost everything in store. Immediately following, from Friday to next Wednesday, the Bonus Redemption Event lets your PC Optimum Points go further. It’s the perfect time to kickstart your summer shopping!

This week at 7am, play Holly & Nira’s Whose Bag Is It Anyway? each weekday morning for your chance to win a $400 Gift Card to Shoppers Drug Mart.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at approximately 7:00 a.m. PT on May 25, 2026 and closes at approximately 7:10 a.m. PT on May 29, 2026. Open to legal residents of British Columbia over the age of 19. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Five prizes available to be won, valued at approximately $400 CAD each. The odds of winning will depend upon the total number of entries after each announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.945VirginRadio.ca