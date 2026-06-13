Holly & Nira’s Summer’s Back Backpack

School’s out, and summer’s in! But keeping the kids entertained all summer long… isn’t always easy. That’s why Holly & Nira are here to help!
Listen to Holly & Nira weekdays for your chance to win their awesome Summer’s Back Backpack, packed with fun for the whole family:
- 2 Landmark Cinemas Tickets and Treats Voucher – Each valid for two movie admissions, 2 medium popcorns, and 2 medium drinks
- 4-pack of Mountain Admission Tickets to Grouse Mountain
- 4-pack of tickets to a Vancouver Bandits Basketball regular season game
- 4-pack of tickets to Big Splash Water Slide Park