Holly & Nira’s Summer’s Back Backpack

School’s out, and summer’s in! But keeping the kids entertained all summer long… isn’t always easy. That’s why Holly & Nira are here to help!

Listen to Holly & Nira weekdays for your chance to win their awesome Summer’s Back Backpack, packed with fun for the whole family:

2 Landmark Cinemas Tickets and Treats Voucher – Each valid for two movie admissions, 2 medium popcorns, and 2 medium drinks

4-pack of Mountain Admission Tickets to Grouse Mountain

4-pack of tickets to a Vancouver Bandits Basketball regular season game

4-pack of tickets to Big Splash Water Slide Park

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at approximately 8:00 a.m. PT on June 15, 2026 and closes at approximately 8:10 a.m. PT on June 19, 2026. Open to legal residents of British Columbia over the age of 19. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Five prizes available to be won, valued at approximately $500 CAD each. The odds of winning will depend upon the total number of entries after each announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.945VirginRadio.ca