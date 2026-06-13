Contests

Holly & Nira’s Summer’s Back Backpack

Holly & Nira's Summer's Back Backpack - Summer 2026 Holly & Nira's Summer's Back Backpack - Summer 2026

School’s out, and summer’s in! But keeping the kids entertained all summer long… isn’t always easy. That’s why Holly & Nira are here to help!

Listen to Holly & Nira weekdays for your chance to win their awesome Summer’s Back Backpack, packed with fun for the whole family:

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at approximately 8:00 a.m. PT on June 15, 2026 and closes at approximately 8:10 a.m. PT on June 19, 2026. Open to legal residents of British Columbia over the age of 19. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Five prizes available to be won, valued at approximately $500 CAD each. The odds of winning will depend upon the total number of entries after each announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.945VirginRadio.ca

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