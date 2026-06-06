Looking for the perfect summer night? Enjoy a scenic waterfront patio dining experience at Gordon Ramsay Steak inside the River Rock Casino Resort!

Play Holly & Nira’s Patio Daddio weekdays at 7:30am for your chance to win a $350 Gift Card to Gordon Ramsay Steak!

Sip handcrafted cocktails, indulge in a luxurious Shellfish Plateau, and enjoy Chef Gordon Ramsay’s iconic Beef Wellington. A world-class culinary experience of elevated fine dining including signature dishes like Miso-Glazed Sablefish and Sticky Toffee Pudding. Open daily at 5pm - reserve now on OpenTable!