This week, tune into Holly & Nira’s Beat the Buzzer your chance to slam-dunk on summer plans with the Vancouver Bandits!

Just before the team’s Home Opener on May 22nd, you could win a 4-pack of tickets to join the excitement at the Langley Events Centre for electrifying games and family fun.

Grab a Jam Pack for the whole family – you can choose the games & seats that you want to experience on your own schedule! Enjoy savings of up to 15% vs. single game tickets, priority access to select seats before the general public & free parking.

Get your tickets here!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at approximately 8:00 a.m. PT on May 19, 2026 and closes at approximately 8:10 p.m. PT on May 22, 2026. Open to legal residents of British Columbia over the age of 19. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Four prizes available to be won, valued at approximately $100 CAD each. The odds of winning will depend upon the total number of entries after each announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.945VirginRadio.ca