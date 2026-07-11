Vancouver, are you ready to ROAR?! The BC Lions are back at BC Place Stadium Saturday, July 25th, and it’s gearing up to be an absolute THRILLER! Don’t miss out on the electrifying clash against the Toronto Argonauts – it’s the unforgettable return you’ve been waiting for!

Play Holly & Nira’s 2 Truths & A Lion weekdays at 8am for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the game!

Buy your tickets now at BCLions.com.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at approximately 8:00 a.m. PT on July 13, 2026 and closes at approximately 8:10 a.m. PT on July 17, 2026. Open to legal residents of British Columbia over the age of 19. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Five prizes available to be won, valued at approximately $200 CAD each. The odds of winning will depend upon the total number of entries after each announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.945VirginRadio.ca