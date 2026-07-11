Get ready for an unforgettable ride! We’re giving away four tickets to experience the brand-new Grouse Gravity Coaster, an exhilarating journey that’s now open and ready to thrill!

Tune into the Afternoon Drive this week during the 4pm hour for your chance to win 4-pack of Mountain Admission Tickets + 4 Grouse Gravity Coaster tickets!

Imagine this: You’re strapped in, embarking on a spectacular ride that twists and turns through the scenic forest. Weave through trees, navigate exciting features, and soak in breathtaking views of Vancouver as you descend. This permanent, closed-circuit track brings you right back to the mountaintop, ready for another go or a moment to admire the scenery.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at approximately 4:00 p.m. PT on July 13, 2026 and closes at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT on July 17, 2026. Open to legal residents of British Columbia over the age of 19. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Five prizes available to be won, valued at approximately $300 CAD each. The odds of winning will depend upon the total number of entries after each announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.945VirginRadio.ca