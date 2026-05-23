FIFA Fan Festival™ Tickets - Cameron Whitcomb

FIFA Fan Festival™ Vancouver: Your FREE Ultimate World Cup™ Celebration!

Vancouver, get ready to dive headfirst into the electrifying spirit of the FIFA World Cup™! The historic PNE Grounds are transforming into the ultimate destination for football fanatics, families, and fun-seekers alike. This is your all-access pass to an unforgettable festival experience.

What Awaits You:

Live Match Thrills: Feel the pulse of the game as you witness electrifying FIFA World Cup™ matches broadcasted live on massive screens across the festival grounds. Cheer your heart out!

World-Class Entertainment: Keep the party going with a sensational lineup of live music and captivating performances from incredible Canadian and global artists.

Food & Refreshments: Indulge your taste buds with a diverse array of elevated food and beverage offerings from commercial partners.

Family Fun & Community: A welcoming atmosphere for everyone, making it the perfect spot for families and friends to connect and celebrate.

Iconic Vancouver Location: Soak in the vibrant atmosphere at the historic PNE Grounds at Hastings Park.

Don’t miss out on the most exciting football event in Vancouver! Join us for a celebration of sport, culture, and community!

For more information click here.

Tune into the Afternoon Drive with Amy Spencer this week for your chance to win a pair of reserved seating tickets to Cameron Whitcomb at the FIFA Fan Festival on June 14th!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at approximately 4:30 p.m. PT on May 25, 2026 and closes at approximately 4:40 p.m. PT on May 29, 2026. Open to legal residents of British Columbia over the age of 19. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Five prizes available to be won, valued at approximately $200 CAD each. The odds of winning will depend upon the total number of entries after each announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.945VirginRadio.ca