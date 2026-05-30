FIFA Fan Festival™ – Shawn Desman Tickets

FIFA Fan Festival™ Vancouver: Your FREE Ultimate World Cup™ Celebration!

Vancouver, get ready to dive headfirst into the electrifying spirit of the FIFA World Cup™! The historic PNE Grounds are transforming into the ultimate destination for football fanatics, families, and fun-seekers alike. This is your all-access pass to an unforgettable festival experience.

What Awaits You:

Live Match Thrills: Feel the pulse of the game as you witness electrifying FIFA World Cup™ matches broadcasted live on massive screens across the festival grounds. Cheer your heart out!

World-Class Entertainment: Keep the party going with a sensational lineup of live music and captivating performances from incredible Canadian and global artists.

Food & Refreshments: Indulge your taste buds with a diverse array of elevated food and beverage offerings from commercial partners.

Family Fun & Community: A welcoming atmosphere for everyone, making it the perfect spot for families and friends to connect and celebrate.

Iconic Vancouver Location: Soak in the vibrant atmosphere at the historic PNE Grounds at Hastings Park.

Don’t miss out on the most exciting football event in Vancouver! Join us for a celebration of sport, culture, and community!

For more information click here.

Tune into Holly & Nira this week at 6:50am for your chance to win a pair of reserved seating tickets to Shawn Desman at the FIFA Fan Festival on June 17th!