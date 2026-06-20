Capilano Suspension Bridge Park Tickets

94.5 Virgin Radio has your chance to reach new heights with a family 4-pack of tickets to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park!

Tune into Holly & Nira this week at 7am for your chance to win!

Experience the thrill of swinging across the wild Capilano canyon on the legendary suspension bridge, explore the towering old-growth rainforest canopy on Treetops Adventure, be amazed by Cliffwalk, and get up close with birds of prey at Raptors Ridge. All these incredible experiences are included in your day’s admission, alongside delicious dining, treats, and epic west-coast shopping at the Trading Post, BC’s biggest and best gift shop.