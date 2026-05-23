Arts Club Theatre Company - Come From Away Tickets

Arts Club Theatre Company’s production of Come From Away hits the stage this Thursday… & we’ve got your tickets!
This week at 3:30pm during the Afternoon Drive with Amy Spencer, listen for a chance to recount the true story of Gander, Newfoundland’s extraordinary kindness & human goodness.
On one day in 2001, the population of tiny Gander, Newfoundland, doubled. Inspired by the true events of September 11, the Tony-nominated Come From Away tells the story of 7,000 stranded airplane passengers and the town that opened their hearts and homes to them. Filled with undeniable Canadian charm and memorable songs, this powerful musical speaks to the inherent goodness in all of us. Become a Newfoundlander with this award-winning work that has dazzled audiences across Canada and the world.
Catch the Arts Club Theatre Company production of Come From Away from May 28th to July 26th at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage.
Tickets available here!