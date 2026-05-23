Arts Club Theatre Company - Come From Away Tickets

Arts Club Theatre Company’s production of Come From Away hits the stage this Thursday… & we’ve got your tickets!

This week at 3:30pm during the Afternoon Drive with Amy Spencer, listen for a chance to recount the true story of Gander, Newfoundland’s extraordinary kindness & human goodness.

On one day in 2001, the population of tiny Gander, Newfoundland, doubled. Inspired by the true events of September 11, the Tony-nominated Come From Away tells the story of 7,000 stranded airplane passengers and the town that opened their hearts and homes to them. Filled with undeniable Canadian charm and memorable songs, this powerful musical speaks to the inherent goodness in all of us. Become a Newfoundlander with this award-winning work that has dazzled audiences across Canada and the world.

Catch the Arts Club Theatre Company production of Come From Away from May 28th to July 26th at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage.

Tickets available here!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at approximately 3:30 p.m. PT on May 25, 2026 and closes at approximately 3:40 p.m. PT on May 29, 2026. Open to legal residents of British Columbia over the age of 19. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Five prizes available to be won, valued at approximately $200 CAD each. The odds of winning will depend upon the total number of entries after each announcement. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.945VirginRadio.ca