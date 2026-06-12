Village Fest 2026

The Church Wellesley Village Improvement Area (BIA) is excited to present the return of the 12th Annual Village Fest, Toronto’s Biggest Pre-Pride Party celebration June 19-21 in the Village at Church & Maitland! Get ready to ignite your Pride season with our “all-new”, vibrant celebration that will set the city ablaze!

This epic weekend in the heart of Church Wellesley Village promises again non-stop excitement, dazzling performances, and unforgettable moments hunny! We are welcoming the world!

All weekend long, the Village Mega Stage ignites with sultry Go-Go Dancers from The CC Boys, setting the vibe on fire. Get ready for a bold and fierce fashion show from The Men’s Room. Come prepared to party—this celebration is yours to own!

Toronto’s nightlife just got hotter! Selected Church Street bars & restaurants are extending their hours—you can keep the party going & drink till 4AM! Cheers to longer nights!

Get all event details at www.churchwellesleyvillage.ca

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