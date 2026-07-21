Taste of the Danforth 2026

Toronto’s most iconic summer street festival is back & everyone’s invited! Come for the food, stay for the fun! Taste of the Danforth is an unforgettable celebration of food, music dance, culture and community along Danforth Ave between Broadview and Jones.

Friday, Aug 7: 6pm-MIDNIGHT

6pm-MIDNIGHT Saturday, Aug 8: Noon-MIDNIGHT

Noon-MIDNIGHT Sunday, Aug 9: Noon-10pm

Whether you’re attending for the food, the entertainment or simply to experience one of Toronto’s most iconic summer traditions, there’s something for everyone.

Highlights include:

Four free entertainment stages

Six exciting experience zones

Family-friendly entertainment all weekend

Taste Menus from restaurants throughout the Danforth

Interactive sponsor activations

Prizes and giveaways

A chance to win a dream vacation

Take the ttc for easy access! Bloor line: Broadview, Chester & Pape stations.

Check out tasteofthedanforth.com for more details!