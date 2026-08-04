sombr at Scotiabank Arena

Date and time: Nov 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Multiple award-winning, GRAMMY®-nominated superstar SOMBR has announced his fall arena headline YOU ARE THE REASON TOUR for North America.

The 37-date run will start in Mexico City, at the Pepsi Center and will see the 20-year-old global phenom perform with his band on legendary stages such as Madison Square Garden in his hometown of New York City on November 23. Support from Interpol, The Last Dinner Party, Tom Odell, Dove Cameron, Balu Brigada, King Princess, The Hellp & Hannah Jadagu.

The exciting news comes ahead of his forthcoming single titled “Potential” which has been teased on SOMBR’s socials this week and drops this Thursday, April 16 with an official music video at 3PM PT / 6PM ET. The song follows “Homewrecker,” SOMBR’s fifth entry on the Billboard Global 200, fourth on the Hot 100, and his highest first-week debut to date.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.ca