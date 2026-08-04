Ricky Martin at OLG Fallsview Casino

Fallsview Casino Resort is thrilled to welcome international music icon Ricky Martin to the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino as part of the Live tour on October 14, 2026 marking his highly anticipated first-ever performance at Fallsview Casino Resort. One of the most influential and successful Latin artists of all time, Martin has captivated audiences around the world with his dynamic performances, charismatic stage presence and decades-spanning career. The GRAMMY Award-winning entertainer will bring an exciting evening of music and entertainment to Niagara Falls.

“Ricky Martin is a truly global entertainer whose impact on music and popular culture has resonated with audiences around the world,” said Cathy Price, Vice President of Marketing and Resort Operations at Niagara Casinos. “Throughout his career, he has continually evolved as an artist while maintaining an incredible connection with fans across generations. We are delighted to welcome Ricky Martin to the OLG Stage and know our guests will be excited to experience this special performance.”

Tickets on sale at ticketmaster.ca