Katseye at TD Coliseum

KATSEYEannounced theWILDWORLD TOUR, a headline outing that will take the global girl group to arenas across the UK, Europe and North America this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the run will kick off on September 1 at Dublin’s 3Arena.

The North American leg will launch October 13 in Miami, FL at Kaseya Center and include shows at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY (October 24) and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (November 21). The tour will conclude at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on November 27. See below for itinerary.

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster.ca