The Great Gatsby Tickets

Want to see Mirvish’s The Great Gatsby? We have YOUR chance to win tickets!

Tune in weekday afternoons with Sam East, and YOU could win two tickets to see The Great Gatsby at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre on August 4!

THE PARTY’S ROARING IN TORONTO!

THE GREAT GATSBY is a “Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award®-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on July 20, 2026 and closes at 5:00 p.m. ET on July 24, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize $200 CAD. Complete contest rules and entry available at999virginradio.ca.