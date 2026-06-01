RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tickets

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour at the Great Canadian Toronto on April 9!
This just in! The world is chaotic, the news is exhausting, and the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race are here to report it their way. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour returns with WTWN 10: Werq The World News, a high-camp global broadcast hosted by your Anchorma’am, Asia O’Hara.
Featuring live reports in weather, sports, entertainment, breaking news and more from Vanessa Vanjie, Jorgeous, Latrice Royale, Daya Betty, and Shannel, with surprise guests from Season 19. It’s the biggest stories of the year delivered through drag, spectacle, comedy, and world-class performances, only on WTWN 10.