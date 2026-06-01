Rosé Picnic Dome Experience

Toronto—get ready to live the premium life in pink and white!

The Rosé Picnic in support of Breast Cancer Canada is happening Saturday, July 11th at the iconic Canadian Film Centre.

Enter below for your chance to win a Luxury Picnic Dome Experience for six guests at Toronto’s biggest Rosé event of the summer- courtesy of Sutherland Artistry Events!

This year, Barbados returns with a VIP Lounge with bajan bites and cocktails by world-class chefs and mixologists.

Discover sparkling Italian wines from Prosecco DOC or drop by the Elle Beauty Refresh Station by Prime Video.

Frolic to the city’s hottest DJs, and dance the night away to 2 Mile Hill flown in straight from Barbados.

Don’t miss the pink carpet runway, flower walls, stylish vendors, rosé and more.

So gather your crew, pick your pink-and-white fit, and get ready to sip, shop, and celebrate all day long. This is the moment everyone will be talking about. 💕🍷

Get your tickets now at rosepicnic.com!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on June 1, 2026 and closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on June 2, 2025. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are nineteen (19) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize $2200 CAD. Complete contest rules and entry available at999virginradio.ca.