Post Malone Tickets

Post Malone & Jelly Roll are bringing their Big Ass Stadium Tour back to Toronto and we have your chance to see them LIVE at the Rogers Stadium on June 16!

Tune in weekday mornings with Daryn & Deepa for your chance to secure a pair of tickets to the show.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 5:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on June 1, 2026 and closes at 10:00 a.m. ET on June 5, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize $200 CAD. Complete contest rules and entry available at 999virginradio.ca.