NXNE Tickets

NXNE and Billboard Canada present Canada’s most important discovery music festival — highlighting thousands of essential emerging artists, often before they break, from across Canada and around the world since 1995.

Enter now for YOUR chance to win passes to NXNE, happening from June 10-14 at 30+ of Toronto’s iconic live music venues!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on June 1, 2026 and closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on June 7, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize $200.00 CAD. Complete contest rules and entry available at999virginradio.ca.