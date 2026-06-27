& Juliet Tickets

Want to see Mirvish’s & JULIET? We have YOUR chance to win tickets!

Tune in weekday afternoons with Sam East, and YOU could win two tickets to see & JULIET at Royal Alexandra Theatre on July 8!

Created by Canadian David West Read, the Emmy® Award–winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek”, this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: What would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.INSERT CONTEST TEXT HERE

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on June 29, 2026 and closes at 5:00 p.m. ET on July 3, 2026 (excludes Wednesday, July 1). Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize $200 CAD. Complete contest rules and entry available at 999virginradio.ca.