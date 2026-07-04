Want to win Canada’s Wonderland tickets? We have YOUR chance to enjoy a day at the park with three of your besties!*
Tune in weekday mornings with Daryn & Deepa, and you could be a winner!
Summer is here and Canada’s Wonderland & Splash Works are open daily!
Canada’s Wonderland and Splash Works are now open daily, with more than 200 attractions including 18 roller coasters and the record-breaking launch coaster AlpenFury!
Cool off at Splash Works with its 18 water attractions, including a wave pool, lazy river, cliff jumping, slides and splash playgrounds.
Don’t miss upcoming events like Fireworks every Saturday in July and KidZfest July 22-Aug.2! Tickets do not include parking.
*Admission tickets are valid for any one day during the 2026 season, excluding WinterFest.