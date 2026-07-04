Want to win Canada’s Wonderland tickets? We have YOUR chance to enjoy a day at the park with three of your besties!*

Tune in weekday mornings with Daryn & Deepa, and you could be a winner!

Summer is here and Canada’s Wonderland & Splash Works are open daily!

Canada’s Wonderland and Splash Works are now open daily, with more than 200 attractions including 18 roller coasters and the record-breaking launch coaster AlpenFury!

Cool off at Splash Works with its 18 water attractions, including a wave pool, lazy river, cliff jumping, slides and splash playgrounds.

Don’t miss upcoming events like Fireworks every Saturday in July and KidZfest July 22-Aug.2! Tickets do not include parking.

*Admission tickets are valid for any one day during the 2026 season, excluding WinterFest.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on July 6, 2026 and closes at 10:00 a.m. ET on July 10, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize is $200 CAD. Complete contest rules and entry available at 999virginradio.ca.