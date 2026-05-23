Bruno Mars tickets

BRUNO IS BACK!!
Brand new album, brand new tour and the hottest show on the planet landing right here!
Bruno Mars’ The Romantic Tour will be LIVE in Toronto this May!
99.9 Virgin Radio has your chance to win tickets to the concert of the year.
Just listen to Daryn & Deepa all week for your chance to win!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 5:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on May 25, 2026 and closes at 10:00 a.m. ET on May 29, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are nineteen (19) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize $400 CAD. Complete contest rules and entry available at 999virginradio.ca.