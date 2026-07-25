Boots, music and unforgettable memories - get ready for Boots & Hearts Music Festival!

Tune in weekday afternoons with Sam East, and YOU could win two tickets to see The Jonas Brother’s on the Friday evening of Boots & Hearts on August 7th at Burls Creek event grounds.

PLUS - Tyler Barr has your chance to win Weekend Passes to enjoy everything Boots and Hearts August 7-9.

Don’t miss Canada’s largest camping and music festival! Boots and Hearts Music Festival at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds. August 7-9, 2026. Weekend, Single Day, Camping and Parking available. HERE

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on July 27, 2026 and closes at 5:00 p.m. ET on July 31, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize $200 CAD. Complete contest rules and entry available at999virginradio.ca.