Boots, music and unforgettable memories - get ready for Boots & Hearts Music Festival!
Tune in weekday afternoons with Sam East, and YOU could win two tickets to see The Jonas Brother’s on the Friday evening of Boots & Hearts on August 7th at Burls Creek event grounds.
PLUS - Tyler Barr has your chance to win Weekend Passes to enjoy everything Boots and Hearts August 7-9.
Don’t miss Canada’s largest camping and music festival! Boots and Hearts Music Festival at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds. August 7-9, 2026. Weekend, Single Day, Camping and Parking available. HERE