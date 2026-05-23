Tune in weekday mornings with Daryn & Deepa, and YOU could win a $500 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card!
Get ready! With summer just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to stock up at Shoppers Drug Mart on all your seasonal must-haves! Think of refreshing beauty finds, sun and hair care, and summer essentials to make your summer easy.
Plus, the Family & Friends Event at Shoppers Drug Mart starts tomorrow and you can get 20% off almost anything in store. Two days only: Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27. Open your PC Optimum app, get your coupon, and enjoy!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 5:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on May 25, 2026 and closes at 10:00 a.m. ET on May 29, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are nineteen (19) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize $500 CAD. Complete contest rules and entry available at 999virginradio.ca.