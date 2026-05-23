Tune in weekday mornings with Daryn & Deepa, and YOU could win a $500 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card!

Get ready! With summer just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to stock up at Shoppers Drug Mart on all your seasonal must-haves! Think of refreshing beauty finds, sun and hair care, and summer essentials to make your summer easy.

Plus, the Family & Friends Event at Shoppers Drug Mart starts tomorrow and you can get 20% off almost anything in store. Two days only: Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27. Open your PC Optimum app, get your coupon, and enjoy!