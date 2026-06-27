$250 Summerlicious Gift Card

This Summerlicious, taste the world in a city! With more than 230 restaurants, Toronto’s got flavours from around the world.

They’re serving up three-course prix fixe menus, featuring local favourites and globally inspired dishes for every taste and budget.

Summerlicious is on from July 3-19!

Check out toronto.ca/summerlicious for participating restaurants and menus - and don’t forget to tune in all this week with Daryn & Deepa for your chance to win a $250 gift card to a participating Summerlicious restaurant!

MON: Bosk, Shangri-La Hotel

TUES: Bellona

WED: NO GIVEAWAY

THURS: Edna + Vita

FRI: The Host Fine Indian Cuisine

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 5:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on June 29, 2026 and closes at 10:00 a.m. ET on July 3, 2026 (excluding Wednesday, July 1). Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each prize $250 CAD. Complete contest rules and entry available at 999virginradio.ca.