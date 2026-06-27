$250 Summerlicious Gift Card

This Summerlicious, taste the world in a city! With more than 230 restaurants, Toronto’s got flavours from around the world.
They’re serving up three-course prix fixe menus, featuring local favourites and globally inspired dishes for every taste and budget.
Summerlicious is on from July 3-19!
Check out toronto.ca/summerlicious for participating restaurants and menus - and don’t forget to tune in all this week with Daryn & Deepa for your chance to win a $250 gift card to a participating Summerlicious restaurant!
MON: Bosk, Shangri-La Hotel
TUES: Bellona
WED: NO GIVEAWAY
THURS: Edna + Vita
FRI: The Host Fine Indian Cuisine