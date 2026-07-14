Caring for Kids Radiothon 2026

The Caring for Kids Radiothon gives listeners of Bell Media’s Montreal English-language stations a glimpse into daily life at The Children’s, as young patients and their families share personal stories of how their lives have been touched by the exceptional care of the hospital’s dedicated staff.

Evan and Emma are the spokeskids for the 23rd edition of the Radiothon. Born at just 29 weeks alongside twin sister Emma, Evan spent the first eight months of his life at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Eight months of care, hope, and courage. Before his sixth birthday, he had already been through 18 surgeries.

Today, Evan and Emma are together. And it’s because of people like you.

Click here for more details and to find out how you can donate.