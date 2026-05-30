Win With Luke & Rae - Nelly

The party of the summer is almost here! Flashback Fri-YAY at RBC Rock the Park returns Friday, July 17th with Nelly, Shaggy, Fat Joe, Afroman & OMI!

Listen to Luke & Rae every afternoon this week for your chance to win a pair of GA passes to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Grab your tickets now here.

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No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00PM Eastern Time (ET) on June 1, 2026 and closes on June 5, 2026 at 6:59PM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the five (5) Prizes is $250 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.