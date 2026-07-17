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Win With Luke & Rae - London Sports Excellence
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No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00pm Eastern Time (ET) on July 20, 2026 and closes on July 24, 2026 at 6:59pm ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the five (5) Prizes is $100 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement.