Win With Luke & Rae - East Park

Summer is almost here and there’s no better place to cool off in the hot summer sun than East Park London!

Join Luke & Rae every afternoon this week for your chance to score a four pack of passes to check out the water park at East Park London!

Zip down one of the ten waterslides, splash around in the splash pad or hop over to the wave pool for a dip!

There is something for all ages to have and cool off all summer long.

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No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00PM Eastern Time (ET) on May 25, 2026 and closes on May 29, 2026 at 6:59PM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the five (5) Prizes is $160 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.