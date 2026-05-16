Jeff, KP & Backstage Ben - The Lumineers

Get ready for the party of the summer! Rock the Park returns July 15th-18th in Harris Park, London.

Listen to Jeff, KP & Backstage Ben every morning this week for your chance to win a pair of General Admission passes to see The Lumineers, Dylan Gossett, Michael Marcagi, and Valley Wednesday, July 15th!

Can’t wait to win? Tickets are on sale NOW here.

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No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on May 19, 2026 and closes on May 22, 2026 at 9:59AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the four (4) Prizes is $230 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.