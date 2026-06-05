Win With Luke & Rae - African Lion Safari

Get closer than you ever imagined to over 1,000 exotic birds and animals from around the world at African Lion Safari!

Listen to Luke & Rae every afternoon this week for your chance to win a family four-pack of passes including 2 Adult & 2 Child admissions for any one day during the 2026 Season.

African Lion Safari is OPEN DAILY until September 20th and select dates September 23rd – October 11th.

Can’t wait to win? Grab your passes today here!

*prizing must be picked up in person from Virgin Radio studios in either London, ON or Kitchener, ON*

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No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 2:00PM Eastern Time (ET) on June 8, 2026 and closes on June 12, 2026 at 6:59PM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the five (5) Prizes is $160 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.