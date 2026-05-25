This summer, 105.3 Virgin Radio is sending you on the best summer road trips across Ontario with Virgin Radio’s BEST FRIEND WEEKEND!

Starting Monday, listen weekdays at 9am, 12pm & 5pm for a new keyword. Then, come back here and enter the keyword for your chance to win a weekend getaway for two with activities, gas and spending money all covered!

It’s all about besties, beaches, breweries and bucket lists!

Virgin Radio’s Best Friend Weekend starts MONDAY on 105.3 Virgin Radio!

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Contest runs from June 1, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EST to June 5, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. EST. One (1) prize available to be won, consisting of gift cards and spending money with an approximate retail value of $4,650 CAD. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. For complete contest rules, visit your Local Station website.