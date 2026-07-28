You’ve reset your preset and now it’s time to get Virgin Radio Verified... and get PAID!

Check out Virgin Radio KW on Facebook, show us you’ve made the switch to 99.5 Virgin Radio and you could score $995!

Snap a photo of where you’re listening... whether it’s in your car, at work, or at home and share it in the comments on our Facebook post.

Every Friday, we’ll verify someone with $995 CASH!

You’ve already made the switch, now prove it and get VIRGIN RADIO VERIFIED!

KW’s #1 Hit Music Station, 99.5 Virgin Radio!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts 9:00 a.m. ET on July 28, 2026 and closes at 8:59 a.m. ET on August 21, 2026. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the four (4) prizes is $995 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Complete contest rules and entry information available at 995virginradio.ca