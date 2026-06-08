Jeff, KP & Backstage Ben - Charli XCX

JUST ANNOUNCED! Charli XCX is bringing the Music, Fashion, Film Tour to Scotiabank Arena September 21st!

Listen to Jeff, KP & Backstage Ben every morning this week for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the show.

Tickets on sale Friday, June 12th at 1pm.

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No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on June 9, 2026 and closes on June 12, 2026 at 9:59AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the four (4) Prizes is $200 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable Announcement. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.