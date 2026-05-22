The 411: Community Events in the HRM

If your community group or non-profit organization has an event coming up, please enter the form below. We require 3 weeks notice for on-air PSAs and cannot guarantee your event will make it to air but will make every effort to add all events we receive to this page.

KENT Golden Giveaway Contest

As part of our 50th Birthday Celebration - we’re excited to share something brand new for KENT BUILDING SUPPLIES in 2026 — the first ever Golden Giveaway Community Vote, where Atlantic Canadians will help decide which charitable organization receives a $50,000 donation from KENT.

This new community driven initiative builds on the success of the KENT Golden Giveaway Contest we held for customers and places the decision directly into the hands of the public.

From May 12–31, voters can participate online at kentwin.ca, choosing the cause they’re most passionate about and helping create a meaningful impact across Atlantic Canada.

Date of Event: Saturday, May 23rd

Event Information:

Free A Cappella Vocal Workshop & Concert Comes to Nova Scotia

Get ready to experience the electrifying world of barbershop a cappella! Harmony Explosion Northeast (HXNE) is bringing its high-energy vocal workshop and concert to Woodlawn School Auditorium on Saturday, May 23, 2026, offering a unique opportunity for high school and college age singers, music educators, and a cappella enthusiasts to dive into this thrilling art form.

Have you ever heard a chord ring with such perfect harmony it sends shivers down your spine? That’s the magic of barbershop a cappella, and this immersive event will unlock its secrets for you.

Learn from the Best: Leading the workshop is none other than Melody Hine, an award winning music educator, arranger, chorus Director and barbershop quartet champion. She will be assisted by a unique Faculty Quartet, The Workman Family Singers, which includes two high school students and their parents who love performing barbershop a cappella. The experience culminates in a live performance.

These highly skilled vocal instructors have infectious energy and deep understanding of the barbershop a cappella style and will guide teenage participants through vocal techniques, harmonizing skills, and performance polish. Prepare to be inspired!

Date of Event: Saturday, May 23rd

Event Information: Bay View High will be hosting a Relay for Life event on May 23rd. It is a community-based event run through the Canadian Cancer Society wherein we not only raise money for Cancer research and resources for those with Cancer, but we also support and celebrate survivors in our community. It is an opportunity to raise funds, celebrate life, honour those affected by cancer and fight against the disease.

Date of Event: Saturday, May 30

Event Information:

Turkey Supper - Church of the Good Shepherd 28 Trinity Lane, Beaver Bank

Saturday, May 30, 20264:00 – 6:00 pm

Pre-Order Take-out OnlyDeadline: May 25, 2026

To order, phone/text Jill at (902) 223-7266

Preschoolers: Free12 and under: $7.00/personAdults: $18.00/person

Date of Event: Thursday, June 4

Event Information: The Children’s Aid Foundation of Nova Scotia (CAFNS) is hosting their annual fundraiser on June 4 at the All Saints Cathedral at 1330 Cathedral Lane, Halifax. This year, the event is a Hootenanny and promises to be a great evening of dancing, silent auction, drinks and good times - all in the name of supporting vulnerable and at-risk children and youth across Nova Scotia.

Date of Event: Saturday, June 6

Event Information: Run Like HECS 2026 is the fourth annual event for our non-profit preschool, Halifax Early Childhood School. Every year we raise funds to grow and maintain our special school, while hosting a running event for families, competitive runners, and people of all ages and abilities.

Races: Saturday, June 6 at Point Pleasant Park (Lower parking lot, by Black Rock Beach). Rain or Shine! 9:00am-11:00am (individual event times TBD)9:00am: Adult 5km run/walk begins9:40am: 400m children’s run/dash begins10:00am: 1 km children’s race begins11:00am - BYO picnic by the ocean

Prizes available for top 3 male and female finishers of the 5km race, and all children participating will be entered to win a series of draw prizes.

Bib Pick-up (for those who want to get their bib before race day) Friday, June 5, 2026, 4-6 pm, at the Running Room on Spring Garden Rd. in Halifax (5515 Spring Garden Rd., Ph: (902) 420-0774)

https://raceroster.com/events/2026/116518/run-like-hecs?utm_id=97758_v0_s00_e231_tv2_tp1_a1demo02ymm3l3&fbclid=IwY2xjawRq-W1leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFwYVBjYk82NFBVTmU2cU9zc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHrRmAyWIyE18EF5xB6pHp_IU8ILjQBSdCbJ1BhXY0tCGTIqUPS0ZHm5Bluah_aem_ycHBBse6

Date of Event: Saturday, June 20

Event Information:

The Eastern Shore Musquodoboit Valley Well-Being HUB is hosting a Community Wellness Day on Saturday June 20th from 10am to 3pm at the Porters Lake Community Recreation Centre. Local nonprofit organizations and small businesses who focus on wellness/mental health, will be on site to share info about their services. Lots of fun activities for all ages-will be a great day, so come on out and join us!

Date of Event: Saturday, June 20- Sunday, June 21, 2026

Event Information:

Celebrate the 5th annual Philippine Fiesta! from June 20 to 21, 2026, at the Garrison Grounds. This year features a high-energy celebration of Filipino culture with authentic cuisine, live performances, and a vibrant marketplace. As part of Philippine Heritage Month, it’s a family-friendly event welcoming everyone to experience the richness of Filipino culture and hospitality in the heart of Halifax. Find us on social media at @PhilippineFiestaHalifax for all the details! See you at Philippine Fiesta! 2026

Date of Event: Saturday, July 18- Sunday, July 19

Event Information:

Scotia Sideways is taking over Halifax this summer with a full weekend of high-energy motorsports at Scotia Speedworld on July 18–19. Experience the thrill of live drifting as drivers push their limits on track, alongside a full-scale car show featuring standout builds from across Atlantic Canada. With local vendors on site, music, and a packed atmosphere all weekend long, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re deep in the car scene or just looking for an exciting way to spend a summer weekend, Scotia Sideways delivers a one-of-a-kind grassroots motorsport experience you won’t want to miss. Learn more and grab your tickets at Scotiasideways.com

Date of Event: August 7–9, 2026.

Event Information:

The Bruce Wagner Tournament honours Bruce Wagner, a passionate supporter of youth soccer in the Sackville, Nova Scotia community who dedicated countless hours to developing local players, especially within girls’ soccer programs. After his passing in 2006 at age 45, the tournament was named in his memory to celebrate his lasting impact on players, coaches, and families throughSuburban FC. The event now brings together more than 60 teams from across Canada and features U12–U18 ‘A’ and ‘AA’ divisions. Teams are guaranteed at least three games, along with gold medal knockout rounds and team/player awards.

More info HERE.