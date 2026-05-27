Fans Choose To Reuse invites Virgin Radio listeners to play a powerful role in reducing plastic pollution! Many live event venues permit attendees to bring a personal water bottle. By bringing your own reusable bottle, you’ll be taking a vital step toward protecting our beautiful planet. And saving money while you’re at it!

Together, we can grow a community dedicated to driving meaningful change and inspire a positive impact on the environment!

STEPS:

1. Confirm the venue permits personal water bottles

2. Fill your water bottle at the venue’s FREE water refill station

3. Share a picture of you and your reusable water bottle at the concert with the hashtag #FansChooseToReuse to help spread the word

4. Tell a friend!

NOTE: Most concert venues request your water bottle be soft shelled and empty upon arrival. You’re encouraged to check the venue’s FAQ page for specific requirements before attending your event.

Did you know:

· There are 20,000 plastic bottles used every second.· It’s estimated that only 9% of plastic waste generated in Canada is actually recycled.

· About 2.8 million tonnes of plastic waste ends up in Canadian landfills every year – equivalent to the weight of 24 CN towers. (via Oceana.ca)

· Every day, the equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic are dumped into the world’s oceans, rivers, and lakes (via UN Environment program)

· Plastic pollution accounts for approximately 80 percent of the litter on the shorelines of the Great Lakes

Resources:

Plastic People: Hidden Crisis of Microplastics (Documentary): https://plasticpeopledoc.com/takeaction/

Plastic Pollution Coalition: https://www.plasticpollutioncoalition.org/

Mind Your Plastic: https://mindyourplastic.ca/

Break Free From Plastic: https://www.breakfreefromplastic.org/take-action/

Plastic Health Council: https://plastichealthcouncil.com/

A Plastic Planet: https://aplasticplanet.com/plasticfree

Gameplan to Beat Plastic Pollution: https://www.unep.org/beatpollution/beat-plastic-pollution/gameplan-it-is-time-to-beat-plastic-pollutio

Fans Choose To Reuse Venue Catalogue

NOVA SCOTIA