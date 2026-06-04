VIRGIN Radio’s Super Drive

We’re looking for super heroes!

Join us Wednesday, June 17, outside the VIRGIN Radio studios as we support the Make A Wish Canada’s Heroes Challenge!

We’ll be collecting cash donations to help grant life changing wishes for children with critical illnesses through the hero’s challenge.

Right now, there are over sixty children waiting for their wishes in Nova Scotia…

An integral part of a child’s treatment journey - every one of these kids needs a wish to help give them strength and joy.

Join us on June 17 at 2900 Agricola Street - or support the Heroes Challenge by making a donation HERE.

Learn more about the Heroes Challenge Halifax 2026.