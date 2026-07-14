Tim Hortons Camp Day

Turn your coffee into something extraordinary.
On July 15th, when you buy a hot or iced coffee, you’re helping youth from underserved communities access life-changing experiences with Tims Camps.
Together, we can open doors, build brighter futures, and help the next generation reach new heights
Here’s how you can support youth before, during, and after
- Purchase a hot or iced coffee, or order a Take 12, on July 15th.
- Purchase a Camp Day donut from select locations for $2.
- Purchase a Camp Day bracelet* for $3* While quantities last.
- Purchase a Camp Day badge for $2.
- Toggle on ‘Round Up’ in the Tims App, round up your order in restaurant, or drop your spare change into a coin box.
- Make a donation in restaurant or on our website.