RENT at Neptune Theatre

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of RENT with
Neptune Theatre’s fresh new production of the
groundbreaking Broadway phenomenon.
In 1996, Jonathan Larson took the world by storm with the
Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical RENT.
Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, RENT ran for
over 5000 performances on Broadway. The story of a
group of young artists living a bohemian life in New York
City’s East Village. Full of anthemic rock tunes,
heartbreaking ballads, and lyrics that inspired a
generation, RENT is a cultural phenomenon you do not
want to miss.
On stage from July 7 - August 30, 2026
Tickets HERE.