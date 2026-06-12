RENT at Neptune Theatre

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of RENT with

Neptune Theatre’s fresh new production of the

groundbreaking Broadway phenomenon.

In 1996, Jonathan Larson took the world by storm with the

Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical RENT.

Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, RENT ran for

over 5000 performances on Broadway. The story of a

group of young artists living a bohemian life in New York

City’s East Village. Full of anthemic rock tunes,

heartbreaking ballads, and lyrics that inspired a

generation, RENT is a cultural phenomenon you do not

want to miss.

On stage from July 7 - August 30, 2026

Tickets HERE.