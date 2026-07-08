Nova Scotia’s Favourite Festival Returns: Buskers 2026

Nova Scotia’s favourite festival takes place on the Halifax waterfront from July 29 to August 3, 2026.

With stages at the Halifax Seaport, Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Sackville Landing, and Foundation Wharf the 4oth edition of Halifax Busker Festival will delight locals and visitors alike with exciting and unique entertainment.

Electrifying acts will provide six days of incredible performances, including: 2025’s People’s Choice winner Pancho Libre (Mexico), Hannah Cryle (Australia), Her Majesty’s Secret Circus (USA), Jack Wise (Ireland), LIFT! (Canada), MARBLE (Japan), Seb und Fritzzz (Canada), The Fire Ninja (Australia), Victor Rubilar (Argentina), and Silver Elvis (Canada).Beyond these incredible performers, Buskers will also feature the Glow Party Family Fun Zone at Sands at Salter, plus a variety of vendors, food trucks, and fun!

Full schedule of performances coming SOON!