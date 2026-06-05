Haliwood Queers Game Show is a live, high-energy gameshow inspired by Hollywood Squares, with a queer Halifax twist. Brought to you in partnership with Eastern Front Theatre, the game features a grid of bold personalities and quick-witted contestants, and it’s packed with shady answers, unexpected moments, and a lot of chaos. Audience members have the chance to participate, jump into the game, and be part of the action.

Expect big characters, ridiculous responses, and a night that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

More info HERE