On Sunday, June 7, 2026, join the Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis community at the Halifax walk to raise awareness and funds for Crohn’s and colitis research, programs, and advocacy.

Together, we’re marking 30 years Gutsy Walk; three decades of courage, community, and impact; and every step you take helps move closer to cures.

Get Involved

Participate: Sign up and set a fundraising goal!

Fundraise: Share your reason for walking and invite your community to support!

Walk: Join us on Sunday, June 7 at Shubenacadie Canal Commission, 54 Locks Rd, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, B2X 2W7Sign up on gutsywalk.ca and be part of 30 years of impact!

More Info HERE.