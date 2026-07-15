Crescendo Fest 2026
Honouring the Past. Celebrating the Present. Amplifying the Future.
Crescendo Fest is Atlantic Canada’s premier Black music festival and conference, bringing together artists, music industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and the community for five days of music, education, networking, and celebration.
Whether you’re looking to grow your career in music, discover new artists, or celebrate Black culture and community, Crescendo Fest is where inspiration and opportunity come together.
Featuring:
- Songwriting Camp
- Music Industry Conference
- Live Concerts
- Networking Opportunities
- Black Vendor Market
- Emancipation Day Celebration
Headlining Performance
Five time JUNO Award winner TOBi
Plus performances from talented local and national artists Asia & NuGruv, DJ RS Smooth, & Elayce Clayton and more
Five Days. One Incredible Experience. | July 28 to August 1
More info HERE